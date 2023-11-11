Coming off a defeat last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (who also lost their previous game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/24/2023 Lightning Hurricanes 3-0 TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning concede 3.6 goals per game (50 in total), 28th in the NHL.

The Lightning's 53 goals on the season (3.8 per game) rank them fourth in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Lightning are 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a four goals-per-game average (40 total) over that stretch.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 14 11 12 23 13 6 0% Brayden Point 14 6 12 18 2 3 48.7% Victor Hedman 14 3 14 17 12 3 - Brandon Hagel 14 7 8 15 5 3 50% Steven Stamkos 12 5 10 15 4 2 52%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are conceding 49 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 27th in league play.

The Hurricanes' 46 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 27 goals over that stretch.

