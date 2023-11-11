Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Lee County, Mississippi, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Lee County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nettleton High School at Amory High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Amory, MS
- Conference: 3A Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shannon High School at Pontotoc High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Pontotoc, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
