The Carolina Hurricanes (8-6) visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-4) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Hurricanes are coming off a 5-2 defeat to the Florida Panthers, while the Lightning were beaten by the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 in their last outing.

The Lightning have put up a 5-2-3 record over their last 10 games. They have scored 40 goals while allowing 32 in that time. On the power play, 35 opportunities have resulted in 13 goals (37.1% conversion rate).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which club we pick to bring home the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final score of Lightning 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (+105)

Lightning (+105) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average) Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)

Lightning vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have a 6-4-4 record this season and are -4-4 in games that have gone to overtime.

Tampa Bay has earned six points (1-0-4) in its five games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Tampa Bay has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Lightning have scored at least three goals in 11 games, earning 15 points from those contests.

Tampa Bay has scored a single power-play goal in six games this season and has registered seven points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Tampa Bay is 5-2-0 (10 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents seven times this season, and earned six points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 14th 3.29 Goals Scored 3.79 4th 24th 3.5 Goals Allowed 3.57 26th 3rd 34.4 Shots 30.6 17th 1st 26.4 Shots Allowed 33.2 28th 8th 25% Power Play % 33.33% 3rd 19th 76.92% Penalty Kill % 86.36% 6th

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

