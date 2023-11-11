Big 12 opponents will battle when the Houston Cougars (4-5) meet the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-7). Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Houston vs. Cincinnati?

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Houston 33, Cincinnati 20
  • Houston has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
  • The Cougars have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.
  • Cincinnati has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.
  • The Bearcats have entered four games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and are in those contests.
  • The Cougars have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Houston (-3)
  • Houston is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • In 2023, the Cougars are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Cincinnati has covered the spread two times this season.
  • This season, the Bearcats have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (53.5)
  • This season, four of Houston's nine games have gone over Saturday's total of 53.5 points.
  • In the Cincinnati's nine games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 53.5.
  • Houston averages 25.2 points per game against Cincinnati's 25.3, amounting to three points under the game's point total of 53.5.

Splits Tables

Houston

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 57 58.5 55.5
Implied Total AVG 33 33.8 32.3
ATS Record 4-4-0 3-1-0 1-3-0
Over/Under Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 2-2 1-2

Cincinnati

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 51.7 52.1 50.5
Implied Total AVG 30.1 31.3 26.5
ATS Record 2-6-0 2-4-0 0-2-0
Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-3-0 2-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-3 0-3 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-2 0-2

