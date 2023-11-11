The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Calvin de Haan find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Calvin de Haan score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

de Haan stats and insights

  • de Haan is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • de Haan has zero points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

de Haan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:27 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 14:36 Away L 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:02 Away W 6-4
11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:31 Away L 4-2
10/26/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:27 Home W 6-0
10/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:14 Home W 3-0
10/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:46 Home W 4-3
10/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 5-2
10/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 6-4

Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

