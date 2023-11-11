Anthony Cirelli and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Amalie Arena. If you'd like to wager on Cirelli's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

Cirelli's plus-minus this season, in 18:16 per game on the ice, is 0.

Cirelli has a goal in two of 14 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In six of 14 games this year, Cirelli has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Cirelli has an assist in five of 14 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Cirelli hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Cirelli going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 14 Games 3 7 Points 0 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

