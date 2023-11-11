The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) face an SEC matchup versus the Kentucky Wildcats (6-3). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Alabama vs. Kentucky?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Alabama 31, Kentucky 21

Alabama 31, Kentucky 21 Alabama has compiled an 8-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 88.9% of those games).

The Crimson Tide have played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter, and won in each game.

Kentucky has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Wildcats have entered two games this season as the underdog by +340 or more and are in those contests.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Crimson Tide's implied win probability is 81.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kentucky (+10.5)



Kentucky (+10.5) Against the spread, Alabama is 6-3-0 this year.

This season, the Crimson Tide have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

In Kentucky's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47)



Over (47) Five of Alabama's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 47 points.

This season, six of Kentucky's games have finished with a combined score higher than 47 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 61.9 points per game, 14.9 points more than the over/under of 47 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.1 52.7 50.8 Implied Total AVG 33.7 33.3 34.3 ATS Record 6-3-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-1 5-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Kentucky

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.6 50.7 47.5 Implied Total AVG 32 33.3 29.3 ATS Record 5-4-0 3-3-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

