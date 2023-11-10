Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans take the court versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Williamson, in his most recent game, had 20 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and two steals in a 134-116 loss to the Nuggets.

With prop bets available for Williamson, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-122)

Over 24.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-141)

Over 6.5 (-141) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-118)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Rockets were ranked 28th in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 118.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Rockets conceded 41.5 rebounds per contest last year, fourth in the league in that category.

The Rockets conceded 26.1 assists per contest last season (24th in the NBA).

The Rockets were the worst team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 14.5 makes per game.

Zion Williamson vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2022 35 26 4 6 0 0 1

