Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Union County, Mississippi? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Union County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jumpertown High School at East Union Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Blue Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
