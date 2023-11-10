The Akron Zips (1-0) face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Southern Miss vs. Akron Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Miss Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Zips had given up to their opponents (42.8%).

Last season, Southern Miss had a 19-2 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.8% from the field.

The Golden Eagles were the 90th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Zips finished 189th.

The Golden Eagles averaged 6.9 more points per game last year (73.8) than the Zips allowed their opponents to score (66.9).

Southern Miss put together a 21-2 record last season in games it scored more than 66.9 points.

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison

At home, Southern Miss averaged 78.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.9.

The Golden Eagles conceded 61.5 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 away.

At home, Southern Miss drained 6.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (7.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.3%) than away (31%).

Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule