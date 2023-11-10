Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Houston Rockets host the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center on Friday (tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSNO

Space City Home Network and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs Rockets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Get McCollum gear at Fanatics!

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -141) 4.5 (Over: -118)

The 24.5 points prop total set for Zion Williamson on Friday is 1.0 more than his season scoring average (23.5).

He has collected six rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet in Friday's game (6.5).

Williamson has averaged 2.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Herbert Jones Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: +114)

Herbert Jones is scoring 11.5 points per game, 1.0 higher than Friday's over/under.

He has grabbed five rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Jones has picked up two assists per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Friday (2.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -141) 4.5 (Over: -118)

Fred VanVleet's 15.3-point scoring average is 2.2 less than Friday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- three per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (3.5).

VanVleet has picked up seven assists per game, 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Friday (7.5).

His 2.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his over/under on Friday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.