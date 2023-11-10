How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (4-3) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-4) on November 10, 2023 at Toyota Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Pelicans vs Rockets Additional Info
|Rockets vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Rockets vs Pelicans Odds/Over/Under
|Rockets vs Pelicans Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockets vs Pelicans Prediction
|Rockets vs Pelicans Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans are shooting 44.5% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 45.3% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.
- New Orleans has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.3% from the field.
- The Rockets are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 15th.
- The Pelicans put up an average of 108.3 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 106.7 the Rockets give up.
- New Orleans is 3-1 when it scores more than 106.7 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Pelicans put up 107 points per game, 2.5 less than away (109.5). Defensively they give up 114 points per game at home, 2.5 less than away (116.5).
- At home New Orleans is conceding 114 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than it is on the road (116.5).
- At home the Pelicans are collecting 23.5 assists per game, 0.5 more than on the road (23).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Naji Marshall
|Out
|Knee
|CJ McCollum
|Out
|Lung
|Jose Alvarado
|Out
|Ankle
|Trey Murphy III
|Out
|Knee
|Herbert Jones
|Questionable
|Leg
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.