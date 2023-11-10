Friday's contest between the Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) and the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-1) at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 87-61 and heavily favors Ole Miss to come out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 10.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Ole Miss vs. Eastern Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 87, Eastern Washington 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Eastern Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: Ole Miss (-25.7)

Ole Miss (-25.7) Computer Predicted Total: 147.5

Ole Miss Performance Insights

Ole Miss put up 67.5 points per game and allowed 69.1 last year, ranking them 286th in college basketball on offense and 146th on defense.

The Rebels grabbed 32.2 rebounds per game and conceded 30.0 boards last season, ranking 147th and 101st, respectively, in the nation.

Last season Ole Miss was ranked 169th in college basketball in assists with 13.1 per game.

Last year the Rebels were 299th in the country in 3-point makes (6.2 per game) and 15th-worst in 3-point percentage (30.3%).

Ole Miss gave up 6.6 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.8% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 100th and 187th, respectively, in college basketball.

Ole Miss took 34.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 65.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.9% of Ole Miss' buckets were 3-pointers, and 75.1% were 2-pointers.

