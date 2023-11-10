The Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) take the court against the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. Eastern Washington matchup in this article.

Ole Miss vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Ole Miss vs. Eastern Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Eastern Washington Moneyline BetMGM Ole Miss (-12.5) 143.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ole Miss (-12.5) 143.5 -1050 +650 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ole Miss vs. Eastern Washington Betting Trends (2022-23)

Ole Miss compiled an 11-19-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 16 Rebels games last season hit the over.

Eastern Washington won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Eagles games hit the over 18 out of 29 times last season.

Ole Miss Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Ole Miss is 58th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), much higher than its computer rankings (111th).

With odds of +15000, Ole Miss has been given a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

