The Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) take on the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels shot 42.2% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 42.3% the Eagles allowed to opponents.

In games Ole Miss shot higher than 42.3% from the field, it went 8-8 overall.

The Rebels were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles ranked 90th.

Last year, the 67.5 points per game the Rebels averaged were only 3.9 fewer points than the Eagles gave up (71.4).

Ole Miss went 8-4 last season when scoring more than 71.4 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison

Ole Miss averaged 69.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged in road games (65.8).

In 2022-23, the Rebels ceded 67.5 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 73.8.

Ole Miss sunk 6.6 threes per game with a 30.8% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 3.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5.4 threes per game, 27.1% three-point percentage).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule