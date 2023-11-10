The Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) take on the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network+

Ole Miss Stats Insights

  • The Rebels shot 42.2% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 42.3% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
  • In games Ole Miss shot higher than 42.3% from the field, it went 8-8 overall.
  • The Rebels were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles ranked 90th.
  • Last year, the 67.5 points per game the Rebels averaged were only 3.9 fewer points than the Eagles gave up (71.4).
  • Ole Miss went 8-4 last season when scoring more than 71.4 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison

  • Ole Miss averaged 69.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged in road games (65.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Rebels ceded 67.5 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 73.8.
  • Ole Miss sunk 6.6 threes per game with a 30.8% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 3.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5.4 threes per game, 27.1% three-point percentage).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Alabama State W 69-59 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/10/2023 Eastern Washington - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/14/2023 Detroit Mercy - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/17/2023 Sam Houston - C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum

