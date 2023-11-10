How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Eastern Washington on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) take on the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network+.
Ole Miss vs. Eastern Washington Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels shot 42.2% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 42.3% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
- In games Ole Miss shot higher than 42.3% from the field, it went 8-8 overall.
- The Rebels were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles ranked 90th.
- Last year, the 67.5 points per game the Rebels averaged were only 3.9 fewer points than the Eagles gave up (71.4).
- Ole Miss went 8-4 last season when scoring more than 71.4 points.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison
- Ole Miss averaged 69.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged in road games (65.8).
- In 2022-23, the Rebels ceded 67.5 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 73.8.
- Ole Miss sunk 6.6 threes per game with a 30.8% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 3.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5.4 threes per game, 27.1% three-point percentage).
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Alabama State
|W 69-59
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/10/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/14/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/17/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
