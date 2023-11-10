The Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) host the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-1) at Lloyd Noble Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Oklahoma Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Delta Devils Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi Valley State's games hit the over 15 out of 28 times last season.

The Delta Devils covered the spread 17 times in 32 games last season.

Mississippi Valley State's .607 ATS win percentage (17-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Oklahoma's .448 mark (13-16-0 ATS Record).

Mississippi Valley State vs. Oklahoma Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oklahoma 67.7 128.7 67.5 142.3 134.9 Mississippi Valley State 61.0 128.7 74.8 142.3 134.6

Additional Mississippi Valley State Insights & Trends

The Delta Devils' 61.0 points per game last year were 6.5 fewer points than the 67.5 the Sooners gave up to opponents.

Mississippi Valley State went 8-3 against the spread and 5-6 overall when it scored more than 67.5 points last season.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Oklahoma Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oklahoma 13-16-0 14-15-0 Mississippi Valley State 17-11-0 15-13-0

Mississippi Valley State vs. Oklahoma Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oklahoma Mississippi Valley State 9-7 Home Record 4-6 2-8 Away Record 1-19 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.0 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

