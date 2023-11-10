The Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) will play the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Mississippi Valley State vs. Oklahoma Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi Valley State Top Players (2022-23)

Terry Collins: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Rayquan Brown: 12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyronn Mosley: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Alvin Stredic Jr.: 7.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Kadar Waller: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oklahoma Top Players (2022-23)

Tanner Groves: 10.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Grant Sherfield: 15.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jalen Hill: 9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Milos Uzan: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jacob Groves: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi Valley State vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oklahoma Rank Oklahoma AVG Mississippi Valley State AVG Mississippi Valley State Rank 280th 67.7 Points Scored 61.0 357th 97th 67.5 Points Allowed 74.8 310th 278th 30.0 Rebounds 28.5 328th 341st 6.0 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 219th 7.0 3pt Made 5.1 346th 179th 13.0 Assists 10.0 352nd 249th 12.5 Turnovers 15.3 357th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.