How to Watch Mississippi Valley State vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) take on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.
Mississippi Valley State vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights
- The Delta Devils shot 40.6% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 43.2% the Sooners' opponents shot last season.
- Mississippi Valley State went 3-5 when it shot better than 43.2% from the field.
- The Delta Devils were the 328th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Sooners finished 341st.
- The Delta Devils scored 6.5 fewer points per game last year (61.0) than the Sooners gave up (67.5).
- When it scored more than 67.5 points last season, Mississippi Valley State went 5-6.
Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison
- Mississippi Valley State averaged 68.0 points per game at home last season, and 58.5 away.
- The Delta Devils gave up 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 on the road.
- At home, Mississippi Valley State sunk 5.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (5.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (35.8%).
Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ LSU
|L 106-60
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/14/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
|11/17/2023
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.