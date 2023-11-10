The Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) take on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

The Delta Devils shot 40.6% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 43.2% the Sooners' opponents shot last season.

Mississippi Valley State went 3-5 when it shot better than 43.2% from the field.

The Delta Devils were the 328th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Sooners finished 341st.

The Delta Devils scored 6.5 fewer points per game last year (61.0) than the Sooners gave up (67.5).

When it scored more than 67.5 points last season, Mississippi Valley State went 5-6.

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison

Mississippi Valley State averaged 68.0 points per game at home last season, and 58.5 away.

The Delta Devils gave up 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 on the road.

At home, Mississippi Valley State sunk 5.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (5.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (35.8%).

