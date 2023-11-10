The Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) face the SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Mississippi State vs. SE Louisiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Lions put up only 3.1 more points per game last year (62.1) than the Bulldogs allowed their opponents to score (59).

SE Louisiana had a 19-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.

Last year, the Bulldogs scored 71.1 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 55.8 the Lions gave up.

Mississippi State went 20-6 last season when scoring more than 55.8 points.

The Bulldogs shot 39.5% from the field last season, 10.9 percentage points lower than the 50.4% the Lions allowed to opponents.

The Lions' 32.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.2 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

Mississippi State Schedule