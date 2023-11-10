Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lamar County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Lamar County, Mississippi today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lamar County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Purvis High School at St. Stanislaus High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Bay St. Louis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Purvis High School at St. Stanislaus High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Bay St. Louis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.