The Cal Baptist Lancers (1-0) and the Jackson State Tigers (0-2) meet in a game with no set line at CBU Events Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jackson State vs. Cal Baptist Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Riverside, California

Riverside, California Venue: CBU Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Jackson State's games went over the point total 10 out of 29 times last season.

The Tigers covered the spread 16 times in 33 games last season.

Jackson State's .552 ATS win percentage (16-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Cal Baptist's .448 mark (13-16-0 ATS Record).

Jackson State vs. Cal Baptist Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cal Baptist 69.4 137 65.3 138.9 135.7 Jackson State 67.6 137 73.6 138.9 140.0

Additional Jackson State Insights & Trends

The Tigers put up an average of 67.6 points per game last year, just 2.3 more points than the 65.3 the Lancers gave up.

Jackson State put together a 13-5 ATS record and a 10-9 overall record last season in games it scored more than 65.3 points.

Jackson State vs. Cal Baptist Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cal Baptist 13-16-0 12-17-0 Jackson State 16-13-0 10-19-0

Jackson State vs. Cal Baptist Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cal Baptist Jackson State 12-5 Home Record 7-2 4-8 Away Record 6-14 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 11-7-0 76.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.9 63.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-11-0

