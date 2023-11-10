The Jackson State Tigers (0-2) will meet the Cal Baptist Lancers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at CBU Events Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Jackson State vs. Cal Baptist Game Information

Jackson State Top Players (2022-23)

Romelle Mansel: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Ken Evans: 11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Coltie Young: 11 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Zeke Cook: 7.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Chase Adams: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cal Baptist Top Players (2022-23)

Taran Armstrong: 11.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Riley Battin: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Hunter Goodrick: 8.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Reed Nottage: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Joe Quintana: 8.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jackson State vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cal Baptist Rank Cal Baptist AVG Jackson State AVG Jackson State Rank 232nd 69.4 Points Scored 67.6 283rd 46th 65.3 Points Allowed 73.6 279th 61st 33.8 Rebounds 32 163rd 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd 66th 8.4 3pt Made 6.3 288th 88th 14.3 Assists 12.2 249th 99th 11 Turnovers 14.6 345th

