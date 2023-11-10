How to Watch Jackson State vs. Cal Baptist on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jackson State Tigers (0-2) play the Cal Baptist Lancers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at CBU Events Center. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Jackson State vs. Cal Baptist Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- Alabama State vs Iowa (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Grambling vs Colorado (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Mississippi Valley State vs Oklahoma (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
Jackson State Stats Insights
- The Tigers shot 42.0% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 42.4% the Lancers' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Jackson State had an 8-7 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.4% from the field.
- The Lancers ranked 109th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tigers ranked 43rd.
- The Tigers' 67.6 points per game last year were just 2.3 more points than the 65.3 the Lancers allowed to opponents.
- Jackson State went 10-9 last season when it scored more than 65.3 points.
Jackson State Home & Away Comparison
- Jackson State scored more points at home (68.9 per game) than on the road (68.5) last season.
- At home, the Tigers conceded 68.1 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than they allowed away (75.4).
- Jackson State drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than on the road (32.1%).
Jackson State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 94-77
|FedExForum
|11/8/2023
|@ San Diego
|L 87-61
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/10/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|-
|CBU Events Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
