The Jackson State Tigers (0-2) play the Cal Baptist Lancers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at CBU Events Center. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jackson State vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jackson State Stats Insights

  • The Tigers shot 42.0% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 42.4% the Lancers' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Jackson State had an 8-7 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.4% from the field.
  • The Lancers ranked 109th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tigers ranked 43rd.
  • The Tigers' 67.6 points per game last year were just 2.3 more points than the 65.3 the Lancers allowed to opponents.
  • Jackson State went 10-9 last season when it scored more than 65.3 points.

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison

  • Jackson State scored more points at home (68.9 per game) than on the road (68.5) last season.
  • At home, the Tigers conceded 68.1 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than they allowed away (75.4).
  • Jackson State drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than on the road (32.1%).

Jackson State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Memphis L 94-77 FedExForum
11/8/2023 @ San Diego L 87-61 Jenny Craig Pavilion
11/10/2023 @ Cal Baptist - CBU Events Center
11/14/2023 @ Loyola Marymount - Gersten Pavilion
11/16/2023 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center

