The Jackson State Tigers (0-2) play the Cal Baptist Lancers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at CBU Events Center. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jackson State vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

CBU Events Center in Riverside, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Jackson State Stats Insights

The Tigers shot 42.0% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 42.4% the Lancers' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Jackson State had an 8-7 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.4% from the field.

The Lancers ranked 109th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tigers ranked 43rd.

The Tigers' 67.6 points per game last year were just 2.3 more points than the 65.3 the Lancers allowed to opponents.

Jackson State went 10-9 last season when it scored more than 65.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison

Jackson State scored more points at home (68.9 per game) than on the road (68.5) last season.

At home, the Tigers conceded 68.1 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than they allowed away (75.4).

Jackson State drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than on the road (32.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jackson State Upcoming Schedule