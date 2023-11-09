Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Warren County, Mississippi? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Warren County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Germantown High School at Warren Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Vicksburg, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lanier High School at Vicksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Vicksburg, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.