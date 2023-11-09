Victor Hedman and the Tampa Bay Lightning will meet the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Amalie Arena. Looking to wager on Hedman's props? Here is some information to help you.

Victor Hedman vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Hedman Season Stats Insights

Hedman has averaged 24:14 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Hedman has a goal in three games this year through 13 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Hedman has a point in nine games this season (out of 13), including multiple points five times.

Hedman has an assist in nine of 13 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Hedman has an implied probability of 61.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 52.4% chance of Hedman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hedman Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 38 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 13 Games 2 16 Points 3 3 Goals 0 13 Assists 3

