Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tate County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Tate County, Mississippi? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tate County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Independence High School at HW Byers High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Holly Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.