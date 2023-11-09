The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) host a Sun Belt showdown against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-7) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Cajun Field.

Louisiana is putting up 31.1 points per game on offense (42nd in the FBS), and ranks 86th on the other side of the ball with 28.0 points allowed per game. Southern Miss ranks 96th in points per game (23.0), but it has been less productive defensively, ranking seventh-worst in the FBS with 35.8 points surrendered per contest.

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream:

Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Key Statistics

Southern Miss Louisiana 368.6 (84th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406.0 (57th) 416.8 (103rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.9 (75th) 162.6 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.8 (20th) 206.0 (92nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.2 (89th) 11 (43rd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (96th) 13 (56th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (30th)

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has put up 1,746 passing yards, or 194 per game, so far this season. He has completed 52.8% of his passes and has collected nine touchdowns with six interceptions.

Frank Gore Jr. has carried the ball 163 times for 812 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Rodrigues Clark has racked up 369 yards (on 55 carries) with two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston has totaled 27 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 460 (51.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 63 times and has four touchdowns.

Latreal Jones has caught 31 passes and compiled 450 receiving yards (50 per game) with three touchdowns.

Tiaquelin Mims' 51 targets have resulted in 32 grabs for 369 yards and one touchdown.

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has thrown for 1,222 yards, completing 66.7% of his passes and recording 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 492 yards (54.7 ypg) on 73 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Jacob Kibodi has carried the ball 93 times for a team-high 611 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

Peter LeBlanc's team-high 375 yards as a receiver have come on 23 catches (out of 35 targets) with four touchdowns.

Jacob Bernard has put together a 313-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 24 passes on 28 targets.

Robert Williams has been the target of 36 passes and racked up 24 receptions for 313 yards, an average of 34.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

