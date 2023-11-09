The Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) play the Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.



Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Sooners put up 27.5 more points per game last year (84.2) than the Rebels gave up (56.7).

Oklahoma went 9-1 last season when allowing fewer than 68.6 points.

Last year, the Rebels averaged 68.6 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 75.4 the Sooners gave up.

Ole Miss went 7-1 last season when scoring more than 75.4 points.

The Rebels shot 37.7% from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 40.3% the Sooners allowed to opponents.

The Sooners shot at a 45.1% clip from the field last season, 5.6 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Rebels averaged.

