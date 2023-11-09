Fantasy Football Week 10 FLEX Rankings
We have flex rankings available for you, heading into Week 10 of the NFL season -- see below before locking in your fantasy lineup!
Top fantasy FLEXs this season heading into Week 10
|Name
|Team
|Position
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|WR
|224.3
|24.9
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|WR
|203.5
|22.6
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|RB
|200.4
|25.1
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|WR
|195.4
|21.7
|Raheem Mostert
|Dolphins
|RB
|170.6
|19.0
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|WR
|164.6
|20.6
|Travis Etienne
|Jaguars
|RB
|163.9
|20.5
|Puka Nacua
|Rams
|WR
|159.1
|17.7
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|WR
|158.7
|19.8
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Bengals
|WR
|157.1
|19.6
|Adam Thielen
|Panthers
|WR
|149.6
|18.7
|D.J. Moore
|Bears
|WR
|148.5
|16.5
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|TE
|140.7
|17.6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|WR
|139.9
|20.0
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Colts
|WR
|137.3
|15.3
|Jordan Addison
|Vikings
|WR
|136.6
|15.2
|Josh Jacobs
|Raiders
|RB
|132.8
|14.8
|T.J. Hockenson
|Vikings
|TE
|130.7
|14.5
|D'Andre Swift
|Eagles
|RB
|130.0
|14.4
|Zack Moss
|Colts
|RB
|127.8
|16.0
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|WR
|126.4
|15.8
|Davante Adams
|Raiders
|WR
|126.3
|14.0
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|RB
|124.8
|20.8
|Mark Andrews
|Ravens
|TE
|124.7
|15.6
|Nico Collins
|Texans
|WR
|123.1
|15.4
|Derrick Henry
|Titans
|RB
|122.7
|15.3
|Jakobi Meyers
|Raiders
|WR
|121.9
|15.2
|DeVonta Smith
|Eagles
|WR
|119.3
|13.3
|Chris Olave
|Saints
|WR
|118.3
|13.1
|Isiah Pacheco
|Chiefs
|RB
|116.5
|12.9
|Terry McLaurin
|Commanders
|WR
|115.8
|12.9
|Kenneth Walker III
|Seahawks
|RB
|115.3
|14.4
|Rachaad White
|Buccaneers
|RB
|114.7
|14.3
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Commanders
|RB
|114.4
|12.7
|Bijan Robinson
|Falcons
|RB
|113.4
|12.6
|Marquise Brown
|Cardinals
|WR
|112.9
|12.5
|Christian Kirk
|Jaguars
|WR
|111.6
|14.0
|Garrett Wilson
|Jets
|WR
|111.5
|13.9
|Jaylen Waddle
|Dolphins
|WR
|111.2
|13.9
|Kyren Williams
|Rams
|RB
|111.1
|18.5
|Sam LaPorta
|Lions
|TE
|110.4
|13.8
|Breece Hall
|Jets
|RB
|110.2
|13.8
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Titans
|WR
|109.9
|13.7
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|WR
|109.1
|21.8
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49ers
|WR
|109.0
|15.6
|Amari Cooper
|Browns
|WR
|108.7
|13.6
|Gus Edwards
|Ravens
|RB
|108.5
|12.1
|Cole Kmet
|Bears
|TE
|108.5
|12.1
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Patriots
|RB
|107.9
|12.0
|Tony Pollard
|Cowboys
|RB
|107.4
|13.4
|Joe Mixon
|Bengals
|RB
|106.8
|13.4
|James Cook
|Bills
|RB
|105.7
|11.7
|Courtland Sutton
|Broncos
|WR
|103.0
|12.9
|Gabriel Davis
|Bills
|WR
|102.2
|11.4
|Devon Achane
|Dolphins
|RB
|101.7
|25.4
|George Pickens
|Steelers
|WR
|101.7
|12.7
|Rashid Shaheed
|Saints
|WR
|101.4
|11.3
|Josh Downs
|Colts
|WR
|101.3
|11.3
|Jerome Ford
|Browns
|RB
|100.4
|12.6
|Kendrick Bourne
|Patriots
|WR
|100.0
|12.5
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, November 9
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots
|9:30 AM ET, Sunday, November 12
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, November 13
|ESPN
