Lightning vs. Blackhawks November 9 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning's Victor Hedman and the Chicago Blackhawks' Ryan Donato are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these squads play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena.
Lightning vs. Blackhawks Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Lightning (-275)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,NBCS-CHI,BSSUN
Lightning Players to Watch
- One of the top offensive players this season for Tampa Bay, Nikita Kucherov has 22 points in 13 games (10 goals, 12 assists).
- Brayden Point has six goals and 11 assists, equaling 17 points (1.3 per game).
- Hedman's 16 points this season are via three goals and 13 assists.
- In three games, Matt Tomkins' record is 1-2-0. He has conceded 10 goals (3.4 goals against average) and has made 80 saves.
Blackhawks Players to Watch
- Connor Bedard is an important part of the offense for Chicago, with seven points this season, as he has recorded five goals and two assists in 11 games.
- Corey Perry's seven points this season, including two goals and five assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Chicago.
- This season, Donato has scored three goals and contributed three assists for Chicago, giving him a point total of six.
- In the crease, Chicago's Arvid Soderblom is 1-4-0 this season, collecting 134 saves and giving up 18 goals (4.0 goals against average) with an .882 save percentage (55th in the league).
Lightning vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|3rd
|3.85
|Goals Scored
|2.36
|29th
|25th
|3.46
|Goals Allowed
|3.45
|24th
|19th
|30.4
|Shots
|26.8
|30th
|28th
|33.5
|Shots Allowed
|35.1
|30th
|3rd
|34.09%
|Power Play %
|10.53%
|28th
|6th
|87.18%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.33%
|11th
