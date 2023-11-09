The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-3-4) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (4-7) at Amalie Arena on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN. The Lightning knocked off the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 in their last game, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the past 10 outings for the Lightning (5-1-4), their offense has put up 39 goals while their defense has given up 30 goals. They have registered 35 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored 12 goals (34.3%).

Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which team we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final score of Lightning 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-250)

Lightning (-250) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Lightning (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Lightning vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning are -4-4 in overtime matchups on their way to a 6-3-4 overall record.

In the five games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 1-0-4 record (good for six points).

Tampa Bay finished 0-2-1 in the three games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering one point).

The Lightning are 6-1-3 in the 10 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 15 points).

In the five games when Tampa Bay has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered seven points after finishing 3-1-1.

In the six games when it outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 5-1-0 (10 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 1-2-4 to record six points.

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 4th 3.85 Goals Scored 2.36 29th 25th 3.46 Goals Allowed 3.45 23rd 19th 30.4 Shots 26.8 30th 28th 33.5 Shots Allowed 35.1 30th 3rd 34.09% Power Play % 10.53% 28th 6th 87.18% Penalty Kill % 83.33% 11th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.