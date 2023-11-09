The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-3-4) will host the Chicago Blackhawks (4-7) on Thursday, with the Lightning coming off a victory and the Blackhawks off a defeat.

You can tune in to ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN to see the match unfold as the Blackhawks try to knock off the Lightning.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Lightning vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning rank 28th in goals against, giving up 45 total goals (3.5 per game) in league action.

The Lightning score the third-most goals in the NHL (50 total, 3.8 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Lightning have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 5-1-4 record.

Defensively, the Lightning have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 39 goals over that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 13 10 12 22 12 5 0% Brayden Point 13 6 11 17 2 3 48.9% Victor Hedman 13 3 13 16 12 3 - Brandon Hagel 13 7 7 14 4 3 50% Steven Stamkos 11 4 10 14 4 2 47.8%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks concede 3.4 goals per game (38 in total), 16th in the league.

The Blackhawks' 26 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 29th in the league.

Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) during that time.

Blackhawks Key Players