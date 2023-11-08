The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-3) on November 8, 2023 at Target Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Pelicans.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 45.4% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 42.1% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.

This season, New Orleans has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 13th.

The Pelicans score an average of 109.3 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 101.2 the Timberwolves give up.

When it scores more than 101.2 points, New Orleans is 3-3.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans put up more points at home (114.9 per game) than on the road (113.8) last season.

At home, the Pelicans conceded 109.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 115.

Beyond the arc, the Pelicans knocked down fewer triples on the road (10.3 per game) than at home (11.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.3%) than at home (37.5%) too.

