The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-3) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Target Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSNO. The point total in the matchup is set at 221.5.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -5.5 221.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans has combined with its opponent to score more than 221.5 points in four of seven games this season.

The average over/under for New Orleans' outings this season is 223.6, 2.1 more points than this game's point total.

So far this year, New Orleans has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread.

The Pelicans have been underdogs in three games this season and have come away with the win two times (66.7%) in those contests.

New Orleans has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +200.

New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 2 33.3% 110 219.3 101.2 215.5 221.7 Pelicans 4 57.1% 109.3 219.3 114.3 215.5 224.8

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

The Pelicans put up 8.1 more points per game (109.3) than the Timberwolves allow (101.2).

When it scores more than 101.2 points, New Orleans is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Pelicans and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 4-3 0-1 3-4 Timberwolves 4-2 2-0 2-4

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Pelicans Timberwolves 109.3 Points Scored (PG) 110 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 3-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 3-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 114.3 Points Allowed (PG) 101.2 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 3-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-1 3-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-1

