Wednesday's NHL play includes the Florida Panthers (6-4-1) visiting the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) at Capital One Arena. The Capitals are underdogs (+115 on the moneyline) against the Panthers (-140) ahead of the game, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Panthers vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Panthers vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs Capitals Additional Info

Panthers vs. Capitals Betting Trends

In five games this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Panthers have won 66.7% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (4-2).

The Capitals have been the underdog six times this season, and upset their opponent in two of those games.

When playing with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter, Florida is 3-2 (winning 60.0% of the time).

Washington has three games this season playing as the underdog by +115 or longer, and is 1-2 in those contests.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-118) 1.5 (+155) 3.5 (-118) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-189) Gustav Forsling 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (+125) 2.5 (+140)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Dylan Strome 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (-182) 2.5 (+125) Evgeny Kuznetsov 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (-161) 2.5 (-110) Alexander Ovechkin 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-238) 3.5 (-161)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.