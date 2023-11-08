The Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0) host the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on Barstool Sports. There is no line set for the game.

Mississippi State vs. Arizona State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: Barstool Sports

Barstool Sports Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi State Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi State put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Mississippi State was more successful against the spread than Arizona State last year, recording an ATS record of 16-15-0, compared to the 14-18-0 record of the Sun Devils.

Mississippi State vs. Arizona State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mississippi State 65.7 136.8 61.0 129 131.0 Arizona State 71.1 136.8 68.0 129 137.8

Additional Mississippi State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 65.7 points per game the Bulldogs put up were only 2.3 fewer points than the Sun Devils allowed (68.0).

Mississippi State had an 8-4 record against the spread and a 12-1 record overall last season when putting up more than 68.0 points.

Mississippi State vs. Arizona State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mississippi State 16-15-0 13-18-0 Arizona State 14-18-0 15-17-0

Mississippi State vs. Arizona State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mississippi State Arizona State 12-4 Home Record 10-5 4-6 Away Record 7-6 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

