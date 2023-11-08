The Jackson State Tigers (0-1) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the San Diego Toreros (1-0) at Jenny Craig Pavilion on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 146.5.

Jackson State vs. San Diego Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Jenny Craig Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Diego -1.5 146.5

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Jackson State played nine games last season that went over 146.5 combined points scored.

Tigers outings last year had a 141.2-point average over/under, 5.3 fewer points than this game's total.

The Tigers had 16 wins in 33 games against the spread last season.

Jackson State won five, or 31.2%, of the 16 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Tigers were 5-13 last season when entering a game as an underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Jackson State vs. San Diego Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 146.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Diego 17 68% 77.1 144.7 80.5 154.1 151 Jackson State 9 31% 67.6 144.7 73.6 154.1 140

Additional Jackson State Insights & Trends

The Tigers' 67.6 points per game last year were 12.9 fewer points than the 80.5 the Toreros allowed.

Jackson State put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 2-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 80.5 points.

Jackson State vs. San Diego Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Diego 9-16-0 3-6 17-8-0 Jackson State 16-13-0 10-8 10-19-0

Jackson State vs. San Diego Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Diego Jackson State 8-9 Home Record 7-2 3-8 Away Record 6-14 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 11-7-0 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.9 79.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 6-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-11-0

