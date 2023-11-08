Wednesday's contest at Jenny Craig Pavilion has the San Diego Toreros (1-0) taking on the Jackson State Tigers (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on November 8. Our computer prediction projects a 78-71 win for San Diego, who are favored by our model.

Based on our computer prediction, San Diego projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup against Jackson State. The total is listed at 146.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Jackson State vs. San Diego Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Jenny Craig Pavilion

Jenny Craig Pavilion Line: San Diego -1.5

San Diego -1.5 Point Total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (To Win): San Diego -110, Jackson State -110

Jackson State vs. San Diego Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego 78, Jackson State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Jackson State vs. San Diego

Pick ATS: San Diego (-1.5)



San Diego (-1.5) Pick OU: Over (146.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jackson State Performance Insights

Jackson State was 283rd in college basketball last season with 67.6 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 279th with 73.6 points allowed per game.

The Tigers pulled down 32.0 rebounds per game (163rd-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 31.1 rebounds per contest (175th-ranked).

Jackson State ranked 249th in the country with 12.2 dimes per contest.

While the Tigers ranked in the bottom 25 in the nation in turnovers per game with 14.6 (14th-worst), they ranked 102nd in college basketball with 12.9 forced turnovers per game.

With 6.3 threes per game, the Tigers were 288th in the nation. They owned a 32.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 291st in college basketball.

Jackson State gave up 7.9 treys per game (263rd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 35.4% (282nd-ranked) from downtown.

Jackson State attempted 38 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 65.8% of the shots it attempted (and 73.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19.8 three-pointers per contest, which were 34.2% of its shots (and 26.1% of the team's buckets).

