The San Diego Toreros (1-0) go up against the Jackson State Tigers (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jackson State vs. San Diego Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jackson State Stats Insights

  • The Tigers' 42.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.3 percentage points lower than the Toreros allowed to their opponents (49.3%).
  • Last season, Jackson State had a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shot over 49.3% from the field.
  • The Toreros ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Tigers ranked 43rd.
  • The Tigers' 67.6 points per game last year were 12.9 fewer points than the 80.5 the Toreros allowed.
  • When it scored more than 80.5 points last season, Jackson State went 2-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison

  • Jackson State put up more points at home (68.9 per game) than on the road (68.5) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 7.3 fewer points per game at home (68.1) than on the road (75.4).
  • Jackson State sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (32.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jackson State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Memphis L 94-77 FedExForum
11/8/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion
11/10/2023 @ Cal Baptist - CBU Events Center
11/14/2023 @ Loyola Marymount - Gersten Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.