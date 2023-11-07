In Pearl River County, Mississippi, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pearl River County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sumrall High School at Picayune Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7

7:30 PM CT on November 7 Location: Picayune, MS

Picayune, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Poplarville High School at Perry Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7

7:30 PM CT on November 7 Location: New Augusta, MS

New Augusta, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Long Beach High School at Pearl River Central High School