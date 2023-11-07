The Tampa Bay Lightning (5-3-4) have -155 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Montreal Canadiens (5-4-2), who have +125 odds, on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Lightning vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Lightning vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Lightning vs. Canadiens Betting Trends

Montreal's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals six of 11 times.

The Lightning are 3-3 when favored on the moneyline this season.

This season the Canadiens have three wins in the nine games in which they've been an underdog.

Tampa Bay is 2-1 when it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Montreal has a record of 2-3 in games when bookmakers list the team at +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Lightning Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Steven Stamkos 0.5 (-120) 1.5 (+175) 2.5 (-139) Nikita Kucherov 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+105) 3.5 (-125) Brandon Hagel 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-128) 2.5 (+140)

