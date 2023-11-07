Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lawrence County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
In Lawrence County, Mississippi, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lawrence County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lawrence County High School at Wilkinson County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Woodville, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.