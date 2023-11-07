Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Forrest County, Mississippi? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Forrest County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hattiesburg High School at Harrison Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7

7:30 PM CT on November 7 Location: Gulfport, MS

Gulfport, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Sacred Heart Catholic School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7

7:30 PM CT on November 7 Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at McComb High School