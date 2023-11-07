For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Erik Cernak a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Erik Cernak score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Cernak stats and insights

Cernak is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

Cernak has no points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 37 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

