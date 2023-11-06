Pelicans vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
On Monday, November 6, 2023 at Ball Arena, the Denver Nuggets (6-1) will be attempting to extend a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the New Orleans Pelicans (4-2). It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSNO.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSNO
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Pelicans Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|223.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Nuggets (-6)
|223.5
|-260
|+215
Pelicans vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Prediction
|Nuggets vs Pelicans Betting Trends & Stats
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets average 114.6 points per game (13th in the league) while allowing 104.7 per contest (fifth in the NBA). They have a +69 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.9 points per game.
- The Pelicans are being outscored by 2.8 points per game, with a -17 scoring differential overall. They put up 108.2 points per game (23rd in NBA), and allow 111 per outing (13th in league).
- The teams average 222.8 points per game combined, 0.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to average 215.7 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- New Orleans has covered four times in six matchups with a spread this season.
Pelicans and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pelicans
|+5000
|+2000
|-
|Nuggets
|+500
|+260
|-
