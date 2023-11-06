The Ohio State Buckeyes take on the USC Trojans on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on truTV.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: truTV

Ohio State vs. USC 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Trojans' 64.2 points per game last year were just 4.2 fewer points than the 68.4 the Buckeyes gave up.

USC went 21-5 last season when allowing fewer than 80.1 points.

Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Buckeyes recorded were 25.0 more points than the Trojans allowed (55.1).

When Ohio State put up more than 55.1 points last season, it went 23-5.

The Buckeyes made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.8 percentage points higher than the Trojans allowed to their opponents (37.3%).

The Trojans' 33.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 9.0 percentage points lower than the Buckeyes given up to their opponents (42.8%).

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 USC - T-Mobile Arena 11/12/2023 IUPUI - Value City Arena 11/16/2023 Boston College - Value City Arena

USC Schedule