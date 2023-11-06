Monday's contest at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the LSU Tigers (0-0) taking on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-60 victory as our model heavily favors LSU.

The game has no line set.

Mississippi Valley State vs. LSU Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Mississippi Valley State vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 77, Mississippi Valley State 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi Valley State vs. LSU

Computer Predicted Spread: LSU (-17.7)

LSU (-17.7) Computer Predicted Total: 137.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights

Mississippi Valley State found it difficult to score points last season, ranking second-worst in college basketball with 61.0 points per game. It played better defensively, ranking 310th by allowing 74.8 points per contest.

The Delta Devils grabbed 28.5 boards per game (328th-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 32.2 rebounds per contest (257th-ranked).

Mississippi Valley State delivered just 10.0 assists per game, which ranked seventh-worst in college basketball.

The Delta Devils averaged 15.3 turnovers per game (second-worst in college basketball), and forced 12.8 turnovers per game (112th-ranked).

The Delta Devils drained 5.1 treys per game (13th-worst in college basketball), and had a 34.9% three-point percentage (138th-ranked).

With 7.9 treys conceded per game, Mississippi Valley State ranked 263rd in the nation. It allowed a 35.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 303rd in college basketball.

Mississippi Valley State took 72.4% two-pointers and 27.6% from beyond the arc last year. Of the team's buckets, 76.3% were two-pointers and 23.7% were three-pointers.

