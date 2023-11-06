Mississippi Valley State vs. LSU: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The LSU Tigers will start their 2023-24 campaign facing the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Mississippi Valley State vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Mississippi Valley State vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Mississippi Valley State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-28.5)
|136.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|LSU (-27.5)
|136.5
|-10000
|+2200
Mississippi Valley State vs. LSU Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Mississippi Valley State won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- The Delta Devils were an underdog by 28.5 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
- LSU went 10-20-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Tigers games.
