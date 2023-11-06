Player prop betting options for Auston Matthews, Nikita Kucherov and others are available in the Toronto Maple Leafs-Tampa Bay Lightning matchup at Scotiabank Arena on Monday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)

Kucherov's seven goals and nine assists in 11 games for Tampa Bay add up to 16 total points on the season.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Nov. 4 1 4 5 5 at Blue Jackets Nov. 2 0 0 0 5 vs. Kraken Oct. 30 0 0 0 8 vs. Sharks Oct. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 24 0 1 1 2

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Brayden Point has racked up 14 points this season, with five goals and nine assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Nov. 4 3 1 4 5 at Blue Jackets Nov. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Kraken Oct. 30 0 0 0 5 vs. Sharks Oct. 26 1 0 1 4 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 24 1 1 2 2

Victor Hedman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Victor Hedman is a key contributor on offense for Tampa Bay with two goals and nine assists.

Hedman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Nov. 4 1 1 2 1 at Blue Jackets Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Oct. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Oct. 26 0 2 2 1 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 24 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

One of Toronto's top contributing offensive players this season is Matthews, who has 15 points (11 goals, four assists) and plays an average of 21:52 per game.

Matthews Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 4 3 0 3 6 at Bruins Nov. 2 1 1 2 5 vs. Kings Oct. 31 0 0 0 2 at Predators Oct. 28 0 1 1 4 at Stars Oct. 26 0 1 1 3

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

William Nylander is another of Toronto's most productive contributors through 11 games, with six goals and nine assists.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 4 0 1 1 5 at Bruins Nov. 2 0 1 1 7 vs. Kings Oct. 31 0 1 1 5 at Predators Oct. 28 1 0 1 7 at Stars Oct. 26 0 1 1 3

