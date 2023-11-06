How to Watch the Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs (5-4-2) -- who've lost four in a row -- host the Tampa Bay Lightning (5-3-3) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Check out the Maple Leafs-Lightning game on ESPN+ and BSSUN.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Lightning vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
|Maple Leafs vs Lightning Odds/Over/Under
|Maple Leafs vs Lightning Prediction
|Maple Leafs vs Lightning Betting Trends & Stats
|Maple Leafs vs Lightning Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/21/2023
|Lightning
|Maple Leafs
|4-3 (F/OT) TOR
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning have given up 36 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 18th in the league.
- The Lightning's 40 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them seventh in the league.
- Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 35 goals over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|11
|7
|9
|16
|12
|5
|0%
|Brayden Point
|11
|5
|9
|14
|2
|3
|50.5%
|Victor Hedman
|11
|2
|9
|11
|8
|3
|-
|Steven Stamkos
|9
|4
|7
|11
|3
|2
|47.6%
|Brandon Hagel
|11
|6
|4
|10
|4
|3
|50%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs are allowing 36 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 18th in NHL action.
- The Maple Leafs' 35 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the league.
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that stretch.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Nylander
|11
|6
|9
|15
|3
|9
|0%
|Auston Matthews
|11
|11
|4
|15
|6
|12
|48.6%
|Mitchell Marner
|11
|4
|9
|13
|10
|9
|0%
|John Tavares
|11
|5
|7
|12
|6
|9
|62.2%
|Morgan Rielly
|11
|2
|6
|8
|11
|6
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.